Two new signings named in Wakefield Trinity squad as Hull KR receive boosts

Wakefield Trinity have named two of their recent signings in their 21-man squad to face Hull KR on Sunday.

Jorge Taufua is named for the first time having arrived in the UK earlier this week following his move from Manly Sea Eagles.

The winger could be one of two debutants for Wakefield, as prop Josh Bowden is also looking to make his first appearance since signing from Hull FC.

Bowden was named in the squad for their Magic Weekend defeat to Toulouse Olympique but did not feature.

Taufua is one of three faces brought into Willie Poching’s squad for the weekend alongside the recalled Eddie Battye and Lee Gaskell.

Thomas Minns and Kyle Evans make way along with Rob Butler, who begins a two-match suspension, while Tom Johnstone (groin), Reece Lyne and Liam Kay (both ankle) remain sidelined.

Hull KR are boosted for the Super League game by two possible returnees from injury.

Both Ryan Hall and George King have been named in their squad, having missed the past two matches with rib and hamstring injuries respectively.

Sam Royle, a loan signing from St Helens, also comes into the squad, as Albert Vete (groin), Frankie Halton (collarbone) and Connor Moore make way.

Danny McGuire’s long injury list also features Brad Takairangi (hamstring), Jordan Abdull (quad), Kane Linnett (bicep), Matty Storton (toe), Luis Johnson (pec), Tom Garratt (head), Charlie Cavanaugh (knee) and Dan Okoro (wrist).

Hull Kingston Rovers v Wakefield Trinity – Sewell Group Craven Park – Sunday 3pm

Hull KR: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Ben Crooks, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 11 Dean Hadley, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 28 Will Tate, 34 Zach Fishwick, 35 Sam Royle.

Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordy Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Lee Gaskell, 20 Jack Croft, 21 Brad Walker, 24 Harry Bowes, 27 Lewis Murphy, 30 Corey Hall, 35 David Fifita, 37 Josh Bowden, 40 Jorge Taufua.