Leeds Rhinos snap up rugby union talent

LEEDS RHINOS have handed a professional contract to another young player from rugby union.

Former Yorkshire Academy and Harrogate forward Oscar Brown has signed a deal with the Rhinos following a three-month trial.

He made two appearances for Leeds’ Under-18s side, for whom he will feature again next season before progressing into their Reserves squad.

Brown follows Ned McCormack, a former England Under-18s international in union, by joining the club from the 15-a-side code.

And Ben Littlewood, who like McCormack made his Super League debut this year, also played union as a junior before switching.

“Rugby union offers Rugby League some superb athletes and good young men that can transition into our pathway and create wonderful opportunities for themselves,” explained Leeds’ head of youth, John Bastian.

“We’ve seen examples of that at the Rhinos this year in Ned McCormack and Ben Littlewood, who have made their first-team debuts, as well as Academy players Fergie McCormack and George Brown, who have also had experience playing rugby union.

“We’re delighted to have Oscar on board. He’s made a big impression over a short period of time since he joined us from Harrogate and was a great spot by our head of talent identification Simon Bell, who saw some potential in him.

“He’s been exceptional in training over the last three months and although he hasn’t had a great deal of game time, he’s certainly shown that he’s committed, he runs the ball hard, he’s prepared to tackle hard, and his effort areas have been really good.”

Brown said: “I’ve progressed a lot since I joined the club and have picked up on the game quite quickly, but I feel like there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Meanwhile France international Mickael Goudemand has been granted a release from the final year of his contract with the Rhinos.

He joined the club at the start of this season from Catalans and made 18 appearances, scoring one try.

However, he only played once in the final ten games of the season and the 28-year-old will now pursue other playing opportunities next season.

Leeds sporting director Ian Blease said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to wish Mickael all the best for the future.

“He has returned to France in recent weeks ahead of the birth of his first child with his partner Louisa and they leave with our best wishes and thanks.”

