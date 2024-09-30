Catalans Dragons face huge financial challenge in 2025 with French club having to pay all Super League clubs’ and RFL officials’ expenses in eye-watering figure

CATALANS have wrapped up for 2024, but already plans are being made for next season with an influx of new players, coaching staff and also a huge financial challenge which will have a “significant impact” on the club.

Players and coaching staff have been released before a return on November 4th to begin preparations for 2025.

However, club chiefs are still busy working on finances after RFL chiefs called for a major change in the Dragons’ relationship with UK-based clubs.

Catalans’ new CEO Sebastien Munoz told local media: “For the first time in the club’s history, next year we will have to pay all of the expenses incurred by visiting Super League teams and RFL officials.

“That means travel costs, flights, hotels, meals, transfers, everything involved in the trip to Perpignan; it is a significant cost which we are still calculating fully. We are already beyond 400,000 euros and we are still in the process of refining it.

“This is a significant cost and we will have to find ways to meet this additional expense.”

Since joining the UK-based competition in 2006 the Dragons haven’t contributed to visiting teams’ expenses, although Toulouse Olympique have been paying since they joined in 2009.

Earlier this year, RL Commercial Managing Director Rhodri Jones announced on the League Express Podcast that he would bring Catalans in line with the Olympians.

He said in March, “There is an amount of money leaving the British game to go to France and we all know what that amount is, but what do we get back in return for it?

“A number of stakeholders will say the benefit is all going to France in terms of distribution and a TV deal, but what is coming back?

“That is one of the questions we need to answer and work through to ensure the French club participation in Super League is done on a level-playing field.

“The travel will change in terms of going out to Catalans and who pays for the travel in 2025. The Dragons will pick up that bill now. In effect, we are bringing Catalans into line with what Toulouse are already doing.”

When the decision was announced, Catalans’ owner Bernard Guasch responded by admitting the club “had to put something in the pot” because of a failure to realise any funds from television rights in France.

He added, “I understand this situation. We have to find a solution because it will handicap us financially, as it handicapped Toulouse during their year in the Super League.”

Any financial hit doesn’t seem to have affected coach Steve McNamara’s plans for 2025 so far with a string of NRL and Super League stars signed on for next year.

Luke Keary, Tevita Pangai Junior, Elliott Whitehead and Nick Cotric, plus Super League’s Tommy Makinson and Olly Partington, are all heading for Stade Gilbert Brutus to replace the departing Michael McIlorum, Tom Davies, Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken, Jordan Abdull, Manu Ma’u, Matt Ikuvalu and Jarrod Wallace.

And McNamara told local media that the recruitment may not yet be complete.

He said, “At this point we’re not actively looking, but it’s that time of year where things can happen and if they do we won’t be afraid to continue to improve our team. We’ve made some exceptional signings at this point and the door is always open.

“We have six exceptional players coming in. We will have a new Performance Director who is world class (Ryan Whitley from Sydney Roosters). He’s going to turn this playing group into a very athletic and strong team.

“For now, the need for change is there. For Andy Last’s replacement (the Dragons’ assistant coach has returned to the UK), the process is well underway. But we will add quality people to our environment.

“The work we have done, the preparation we have put in place for next season, far exceeds anything I have done here before.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast