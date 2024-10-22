Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors dominate England Women squad for clash against Wales

ENGLAND Women Head Coach, Stuart Barrow, has named a 20-strong squad to face Wales at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium in two weeks’ time (2 November, KO 12pm) – the first game of an international double header also featuring England Men against Samoa (KO 2.30pm).

Former York Valkyrie second-row Hollie-Mae Dodd will pull on an England shirt for the first time since making the move to Australian side Canberra Raiders in 2023 – where she became the first English player to score a try in the NRLW.

20-year-old Amelia Brown is in contention to make her international debut following another prolific season for Huddersfield Giants with the full-back crossing the whitewash 13 times this year.

Brown is one of six potential debutants including Leeds Rhinos prop Izzy Northrop – who has previously represented England Students – and a trio of Wigan Warriors emerging talents in Mary Coleman, Eva Hunter and Jenna Foubister.

St Helens centre Erin Stott is also in contention alongside five of her teammates after a breakout season in the Red V making 20 appearances and scoring seven tries.

England Women Rugby League Head Coach, Stuart Barrow said: “We’ve just played another competitive Origin fixture at Boundary Park which was a fantastic experience for the players and staff involved and now we’re in a good position heading into our clash against Wales.

“With the squad currently carrying a number of long-term injuries and some players unavailable, today’s squad is very much a transitional one, but we have a great mix of youth and experience heading into camp next Wednesday. I’m confident that some of the younger girls coming in will be able to learn a lot from the likes of Jodie Cunningham, Amy Hardcastle and Shona Hoyle.

“We have a big couple of years ahead of us as a group which includes a historic Ashes Series against Australia in 2025, so I think it’s very exciting that we have so many new names breaking into the squad who will hopefully be with us for many more years to come.”

November’s fixture will be the eighth time that England Women have played in front of a home crowd since 2020 – evidence of the continuing development of the women’s international game since the England team played its first game in 2007.

England Women squad:

Amelia Brown (Huddersfield Giants), Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos), Mary Coleman (Wigan Warriors), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors), Hollie-Mae Dodd (Canberra Raiders), Jenna Foubister (Wigan Warriors), Amy Hardcastle (Leeds Rhinos), Eva Hunter (Wigan Warriors), Zoe Harris (St Helens), Shona Hoyle (Leeds Rhinos), Katie Mottershead (St Helens), Izzy Northrop (Leeds Rhinos), Eboni Partington (York Valkyrie), Isabel Rowe (Wigan Warriors), Bella Sykes (Leeds Rhinos), Erin Stott (St Helens), Paige Travis (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Liv Wood (York Valkyrie)

