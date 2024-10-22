How each of the 35 professional rugby league clubs were graded by IMG in the provisional stages

TOMORROW is D-Day from a rugby league fan’s perspective as all 35 professional clubs reveal their IMG grade scores.

The news will be announced at 10.30am tomorrow morning with all clubs waiting with anticipation to post their own scores after being divulged that information on Sunday.

It remains to be seen which 12 clubs will form Super League in 2025 with predictions dominating the rugby league social media platforms.

But, looking back at last year’s provisional grades could give a good indication as to where some might end up.

Here is how all 35 professional clubs were ranked last year:

1. Leeds Rhinos – A – 17.49

2. Wigan Warriors – A – 16.87

3. St Helens – A – 16.78

4. Catalans Dragons – A – 16.73

5. Warrington Wolves – A – 15.75

6. Hull KR – A – 15.52

7. Hull FC – A – 15.05

8. Salford Red Devils – B – 13.80

9. Huddersfield Giants – B – 13.49

10. Toulouse Olympique – B – 12.97

11. Wakefield Trinity – B – 12.52

12. Leigh Leopards – B – 12.45

13. Castleford Tigers – B – 12.16 – a mix up with the club’s administrative process meant they should have scored 12.91

14. Bradford Bulls – B – 12.02

15. Featherstone Rovers – B – 10.65

16. Widnes Vikings – B – 10.17

17. York RLFC – B – 10.05

18. Newcastle Thunder – B – 9.30

19. Barrow Raiders – B – 9.18

20. Halifax Panthers – B – 9.06

21. Batley Bulldogs – B – 8.62

22. Sheffield Eagles – B – 8.36

23. Doncaster RLFC – B – 8.11

24. London Broncos – B – 8.07

25. Oldham RLFC – C – 7.39

26. Swinton Lions – C – 7.21

27. Dewsbury Rams – C – 7.10

28. Rochdale Hornets – C – 7.03

29. Hunslet RLFC – C – 6.94

30. Keighley Cougars – C – 6.58

31. Workington Town – C – 6.54

32. Whitehaven RLFC – C – 6.27

33. Midlands Hurricanes – C – 5.92

34. Cornwall RLFC – C – 5.75

35. North Wales Crusaders – C – 5.07

