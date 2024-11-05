Leeds Rhinos star Brodie Croft reportedly the ‘firm favourite’ to replace NRL halfback

LEEDS RHINOS star Brodie Croft is reportedly the ‘firm favourite’ to replace St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Ben Hunt.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, who has claimed that Croft has become the number one target for St George head coach Shane Flanagan following Hunt’s exit.

Croft was named alongside Wigan Warriors star Bevan French in a five-man shortlist to replace Hunt, but now The Mole is revealing that the Leeds man is the priority.

Alongside French and Croft, Wests Tigers’ Adam Doueihi, South Sydney Rabbitohs’ Lachlan Ilias and Cronulla Sharks’ Daniel Atkinson were also included in the list with Flanagan keen to replace Hunt immediately.

“We just want to get all our options, our potential sixes and sevens, lined up on the table. We will meet on Wednesday as a club and see what is best for us,” Flanagan told The Daily Telegraph.

“We’re working out who to put on our list. That’s it at this stage. We will take a breath and see what’s out there and assess it once we have all the information

“There are many players we could potentially look at. We also have to work out whether we hold our fire and go for 2026.

“I wouldn’t say anyone is in front of anyone else but I just needed to work out who we could look at or do we go with what we have for 2025. We might scratch some players off straight away. I’m not saying they’re in or out.”

