Ex-Warrington and Salford halfback Declan Patton finds new club following Featherstone Rovers exit

WIDNES VIKINGS have signed 29-year-old halfback, Declan Patton from Featherstone Rovers.

Patton, 29, joined Featherstone halfway through last season from Swinton Lions. He made eight appearances for the Yorkshire club, scoring one try.

He has made 194 career appearances, scoring 24 tries. Patton has previously featured for the Vikings, making two appearances for the club on Dual Registration from Warrington Wolves in 2020.

Patton becomes Allan Coleman’s 4th new signing of 2025 and is excited to get started next season.

He said: “I’m excited to be part of what is growing here and I’m happy to have the chance to play my part. I’m hoping to bring some creativity and just hopefully add to the talent that’s already in the team.

“The club did really well last season, so hopefully we can go a step further and have another good season.

“After speaking to Allan and hearing the club’s ambitions on what they want to achieve. The chance to be a part of that is pretty exciting.”

Head Coach Allan Coleman said: “Getting Dec is a huge coup for us. He’s got bags of ability and is one of the best halves in the competition.

“He’s got an extraordinary kicking game which is something I think we need. He brings plenty of experience having played at a high level.

“We were quite lucky last year not to pick up any injuries in the halves, but we need to have quality and strength in depth if we want to challenge at the top end of the table.”

