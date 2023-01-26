Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman gives injury update after ‘tough’ career period

IF there is one Super League player that has been unlucky with injuries then it is Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman.

One of the most devastating attacking stars in the competition, Newman has only played bit-part roles in Leeds seasons with just seven appearances coming in 2022.

In turn, the centre missed the Super League Grand Final against St Helens as well as the Rugby League World Cup through a niggling hamstring injury.

After a double leg break in 2020 and three hamstring injuries, it’s fair to say that Newman is now raring to get back on the field finally.

In terms of whether that will be the round one clash against the Warrington Wolves is still shrouded in doubt, but the 22-year-old is determined to put his injury woes behind him.

“It’s going really well, I’m taking it day by day but I’ve been working really hard. The staff have been great with me – they’ve been so supportive with me,” Newman told League Express.

“It’s not about speeding up the process, it’s about taking as long as it’s needed and getting it right so it doesn’t happen again.

“It’s been tough, obviously I’ve had a leg break and two hamstring operations but hopefully I can put all that behind me.”

Despite being just 22 years of age, Newman’s maturity is exemplary and the centre cannot wait to repay the club.

“I’ve worked hard no matter what’s happened to me. I see it as a challenge and another one to overcome and get right for the season ahead of me.

“Once I get out there, I’m determined to make up for lost time.”