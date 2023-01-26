The Super League and Championship clubs with the biggest social media presence on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook followers

IN this age of social media, Super League and Championship clubs have been attempting to galvanise their supporters in what is an important period of time for the sport.

With IMG becoming the new stakeholders of rugby league, there is set to be a potential focus on digital growth with Huddersfield Giants, Featherstone Rovers and Leeds Rhinos already revealing some impressive numbers in the past month.

But, in terms of Super League and Championship clubs’ social media presence, how do they all fare?

Twitter

1. Leeds Rhinos – 201,200

2. Wigan Warriors – 124,900

3. St Helens – 113,700

4. Warrington Wolves – 95,900

5. Hull FC – 80,100

6. Hull KR – 61,800

7. Castleford Tigers – 58,400

8. Salford Red Devils – 46,700

9. Wakefield Trinity – 46,000

10. Huddersfield Giants – 44,100

11. Catalans Dragons – 40,400

12. Leigh Leopards – 27,100

Instagram

1. Leeds Rhinos – 90,700

2. Wigan Warriors – 63,800

3. St Helens – 50,400

4. Warrington Wolves – 48,400

5. Catalans Dragons – 41,600

6. Hull FC – 41,000

7. Castleford Tigers – 32,700

8. Hull KR – 32,600

9. Huddersfield Giants – 16,200

10. Salford Red Devils – 16,100

11. Wakefield Trinity – 15,700

12. Leigh Leopards – 13,200

Facebook

1. Leeds Rhinos – 184,400

2. Hull FC – 110,000

3. Wigan Warriors – 96,000

4. Warrington Wolves – 76,000

5. Castleford Tigers – 70,800

6. St Helens – 67,000

7. Catalans Dragons – 66,000

8. Hull KR – 34,000

9. Wakefield Trinity – 34,000

10. Leigh Leopards – 26,000

11. Salford Red Devils – 22,000

12. Huddersfield Giants – 17,000

Now let’s take a look at those Championship clubs with Widnes Vikings and Bradford Bulls in particular impressing.

Twitter

1. Widnes Vikings – 41,800

2. Bradford Bulls – 37,400

3. London Broncos – 26,800

4. York Knights RLFC – 20,200

5. Featherstone Rovers – 19,300

6. Halifax Panthers – 18,500

7. Batley Bulldogs – 15,700

8. Sheffield Eagles – 14,200

9. Keighley Cougars – 13,400

10. Barrow Raiders – 13,000

11. Newcastle Thunder – 12,600

12. Toulouse Olympique – 12,500

13. Swinton Lions – 11,000

14. Whitehaven – 9,060

Instagram

1. Widnes Vikings – 16,000

2. Bradford Bulls – 14,800

3. Toulouse Olympique – 13,000

4. York Knights RLFC – 9,750

5. Barrow Raiders – 8,347

6. Featherstone Rovers – 7,832

7. London Broncos – 7,342

8. Newcastle Thunder – 7,202

9. Halifax Panthers – 5,579

10. Whitehaven – 3,979

11. Batley Bulldogs – 3,398

12. Sheffield Eagles – 3,226

13. Keighley Cougars – 2,590

14. Swinton Lions – 2,557

Facebook

1. Widnes Vikings – 40,000

2. Bradford Bulls – 30,600

3. Barrow Raiders – 25,000

4. Featherstone Rovers – 23,000

5. Toulouse Olympique – 15,000

6. London Broncos – 14,400

7. Batley Bulldogs – 14,000

8. Halifax Panthers – 13,000

9. Whitehaven – 11,000

10. Sheffield Eagles – 10,000

11. York Knights RLFC – 8,000

12. Newcastle Thunder – 8,000

13. Keighley Cougars – 7,500

14. Swinton Lions – 4,700