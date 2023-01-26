The Super League and Championship clubs with the biggest social media presence on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook followers

IN this age of social media, Super League and Championship clubs have been attempting to galvanise their supporters in what is an important period of time for the sport.
With IMG becoming the new stakeholders of rugby league, there is set to be a potential focus on digital growth with Huddersfield Giants, Featherstone Rovers and Leeds Rhinos already revealing some impressive numbers in the past month.
But, in terms of Super League and Championship clubs’ social media presence, how do they all fare?
1. Leeds Rhinos – 201,200
2. Wigan Warriors – 124,900
3. St Helens – 113,700
4. Warrington Wolves – 95,900
5. Hull FC – 80,100
6. Hull KR – 61,800
7. Castleford Tigers – 58,400
8. Salford Red Devils – 46,700
9. Wakefield Trinity – 46,000
10. Huddersfield Giants – 44,100
11. Catalans Dragons – 40,400
12. Leigh Leopards – 27,100
1. Leeds Rhinos – 90,700
2. Wigan Warriors – 63,800
3. St Helens – 50,400
4. Warrington Wolves – 48,400
5. Catalans Dragons – 41,600
6. Hull FC – 41,000
7. Castleford Tigers – 32,700
8. Hull KR – 32,600
9. Huddersfield Giants – 16,200
10. Salford Red Devils – 16,100
11. Wakefield Trinity – 15,700
12. Leigh Leopards – 13,200
1. Leeds Rhinos – 184,400
2. Hull FC – 110,000
3. Wigan Warriors – 96,000
4. Warrington Wolves – 76,000
5. Castleford Tigers – 70,800
6. St Helens – 67,000
7. Catalans Dragons – 66,000
8. Hull KR – 34,000
9. Wakefield Trinity – 34,000
10. Leigh Leopards – 26,000
11. Salford Red Devils – 22,000
12. Huddersfield Giants – 17,000
Now let’s take a look at those Championship clubs with Widnes Vikings and Bradford Bulls in particular impressing.
1. Widnes Vikings – 41,800
2. Bradford Bulls – 37,400
3. London Broncos – 26,800
4. York Knights RLFC – 20,200
5. Featherstone Rovers – 19,300
6. Halifax Panthers – 18,500
7. Batley Bulldogs – 15,700
8. Sheffield Eagles – 14,200
9. Keighley Cougars – 13,400
10. Barrow Raiders – 13,000
11. Newcastle Thunder – 12,600
12. Toulouse Olympique – 12,500
13. Swinton Lions – 11,000
14. Whitehaven – 9,060
1. Widnes Vikings – 16,000
2. Bradford Bulls – 14,800
3. Toulouse Olympique – 13,000
4. York Knights RLFC – 9,750
5. Barrow Raiders – 8,347
6. Featherstone Rovers – 7,832
7. London Broncos – 7,342
8. Newcastle Thunder – 7,202
9. Halifax Panthers – 5,579
10. Whitehaven – 3,979
11. Batley Bulldogs – 3,398
12. Sheffield Eagles – 3,226
13. Keighley Cougars – 2,590
14. Swinton Lions – 2,557
1. Widnes Vikings – 40,000
2. Bradford Bulls – 30,600
3. Barrow Raiders – 25,000
4. Featherstone Rovers – 23,000
5. Toulouse Olympique – 15,000
6. London Broncos – 14,400
7. Batley Bulldogs – 14,000
8. Halifax Panthers – 13,000
9. Whitehaven – 11,000
10. Sheffield Eagles – 10,000
11. York Knights RLFC – 8,000
12. Newcastle Thunder – 8,000
13. Keighley Cougars – 7,500
14. Swinton Lions – 4,700