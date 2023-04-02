Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman urged to improve on-field behaviour by England boss Shaun Wane

LEEDS star Harry Newman has been urged to brush up on his on-field behaviour as he bids to finally gain a full England cap.

The talented 23-year-old centre was in the England Academy squad when the touring Australians were defeated in 2018 and represented the Knights in their 38-16 win over Jamaica at his home ground Headingley in October 2019.

But a string of injuries since then have hampered his hopes of stepping up to the top level of the international game.

National-team coach Wane named Newman in England training squads in each of the last three years – only for the Rhinos development product, who made his first-team debut in 2017, to sustain a double leg break in 2020 and hamstring problems in both 2021 and 2022, when he missed out on both the Super League Grand Final and the World Cup.

Now, with a Test against France looming (at Warrington on Saturday, April 29), Wane has confirmed that the Huddersfield-born ace, who returned to action for Leeds last month, remains firmly in his thinking.

But he wants to see an end to the kind of ill-discipline which led to Newman being sinbinned for backchat to referee Liam Moore during the recent home win over Catalans Dragons.

“That will have to stop,” said Wane.

“I love that he’s very passionate. He’s a really good talented athlete who I rate very highly.

“But he needs to find that right side of that edge, and not go too far. I’m sure he’s aware of that and I’m sure his coach will be as well.”

Newman, who managed just seven games last season, made a try-scoring return from the bench in the Rhinos’ 26-0 home win over Wakefield in round six of Super League.

“I’m grateful to everyone who has helped me over the last seven months to get back to where I am,” he said.

“It hasn’t just been the last seven months, it has been the last two-and-a-half years, since my leg break.

“To be back out playing again is a step forward and a start, but there’s a long way to go yet.”

Wane added: “I like Harry, I rate him and I see him as a future England player. He’ll have a chance of playing against France.”