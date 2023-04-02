Rugby League World Cup CEO Jon Dutton makes parting plea for international game

JON DUTTON, the Chief Executive of last year’s World Cup, has left Rugby League with a parting message to the sport’s current administrators.

Dutton was widely praised for overseeing the tournament in England, which was one of the best attended in history and gave an unprecedented platform to the women’s and wheelchair games.

He stayed in the role to oversee the major challenge of postponing the entire World Cup by twelve months after Australia and New Zealand refused to participate in 2021.

After completing his final official day in the job last week Dutton, a lifelong Leigh fan who has worked in the sport since 2011 when he began a senior role in organising the 2013 World Cup, confirmed that he would not be remaining in Rugby League.

“I have always regarded working in the sport I love to be an absolute privilege,” he said.

“Leading RLWC2021 has been the highlight of my career to date. It has been incredibly challenging, including the debilitating impact that postponement caused.

“Despite that, we delivered a purpose-led inclusive event, gave athletes a unique life experience and reached millions.”

Dutton also offered a message to the sport he leaves behind, calling for a legacy to be seen at international level after the World Cup “gave a glimpse of international Rugby League’s unifying power and reach”.

The international schedule is currently barren, with most of the world’s top-ranked nations having no upcoming fixtures planned.

“For those that have the ability and control, please ensure the international game has the opportunity to become what it is truly capable of. There is exponential growth left with the right approach,” said Dutton.