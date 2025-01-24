Leeds Rhinos star James Bentley’s honest verdict on Brad Arthur, Jake Connor and aftermath of going sober

JAMES BENTLEY has revealed that this pre-season under Brad Arthur has been the “toughest” pre-season he has done at Leeds Rhinos.

Bentley made the move to the Rhinos ahead of the 2022 Super League season from St Helens, meaning he has had three pre-seasons under his belt.

This one under former Parramatta Eels head coach Arthur, however, stands out.

“Since I’ve been at Leeds, it’s been the toughest and most physically demanding pre-season I have done,” Bentley told League Express.

“I think there’s a lot of clarity on how he wants us to play. He tells us straight if you’re not putting the work in or delivering what he wants but he lets you know if you are as well.

“It’s good, I enjoy being coached like that. It’s very black and white – he tells you the job to do and then follow the instructions.

“I think me, personally, I prefer being told if I’m not playing well or doing well in one area.”

Whilst Bentley is almost part of the furniture at Headingley, one new recruit – Jake Connor – is impressing the whole playing and coaching staff.

And the Ireland international had some kind words for the former Huddersfield Giants maverick.

“Normally we are going at each other playing against one another but he is a world-class player,” Bentley continued to League Express.

“His skill-set is second to none and so to be able to play off someone like him is good.

“We are quite similar and we always try to put each other off our games so it’s good to have him on my team rather than against so we can wind up a few players on the other teams!

“He is pretty quiet in training actually which was surprising!”

It’s been a whirlwind year for Bentley himself. Ahead of the 2024 season, the back-rower packed in alcohol for a year.

Though the 27-year-old has been able to enjoy a drink since, he has reflected on the success he achieved by going sober.

“I did a year fully sober and I feel like I’m in a lot better place now,” Bentley added.

“I wanted a balanced lifestyle and that’s what I am achieving so I am really happy with where I am at.

“I am able to have a few drinks with family and friends and not take it too far which is always a good thing.

“Once I had it in my head that I was going to do it, I was determined. It was pretty tough when we got to the end of the year and the season finished.

“But it’s something I am proud for what I have done and it’s what I needed to do at that time. I’m in a much better place mentally and happy with life.”