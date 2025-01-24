York chairman Clint Goodchild wants Super League Grand Final win by end of 2029

YORK RLFC chairman Clint Goodchild has laid out an ambitious plan for his club to win the Super League Grand Final by the end of the 2029 season.

The Knights – and the Valkyrie – have been slowly building for a number of years, with York ranked in 15th in IMG’s grading system having received a score of 12.42.

That has left York just 1.55 points behind Salford Red Devils in 12th in the final place in Super League – and it’s fair to say that the Knights are not resting on their laurels as the club aims for the top flight.

For Goodchild, it’s a long-term aim, but one which he is determined not to sacrifice for short-term gain.

“I’ll make a fool of myself here but we really want to have a sense of belief in what we are doing,” Goodchild told the League Express podcast.

“Without that North Star of ‘this is our goal and we will aim for the stars and if we hit the moon then great’. We want to have a plan of action to win the Super League by the end of 2029.

“There will be a lot of people that will roll their eyes and start laughing but we will never get there if we don’t have a plan and that’s a fact.

“When we look at the decisions we make, I try and make sure not to sacrifice what we want most which is that Super League goal for what we want now like an experienced front-rower.

“Trying to invest in a plan that has a bit more longevity – that is our goal.”