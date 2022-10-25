Leeds Rhinos star Rhyse Martin falls agonisingly short in world-record attempt in World Cup clash

LEEDS Rhinos star Rhyse Martin has fell agonisingly short in a world record attempt in Papua New Guinea’s World Cup clash against the Cook Islands.

Going into the World Cup fixture tonight at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington, Martin was on 41 consecutive goals, but commentator Andrew Voss summed it up perfectly, stating: “Rhyse Martin’s goal kicking record has gone through three Prime Ministers.”

And following Rodrick Tai’s effort in the 16th minute, Martin was given the kicking tee to break the record but his effort went to the left as the whole crowd fell silent.

Tai had his hands on his head as Martin looked unhappy with himself following the kick attempt.

It was the first time since July 9 that the PNG forward had missed a goal.