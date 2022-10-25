Leeds United star ‘loves’ rugby league as Jesse Marsch meets Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith

LEEDS United manager Jesse Marsch has revealed how one of his footballing stars ‘loves’ rugby league.

With the Rugby League World Cup very much in full swing, Elland Road is set to be in the limelight for a semi-final further down the line.

And on the World Cup website, an interview with Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith and Marsch emphasised just how big the tournament is for the city of Leeds, with Headingley also hosting three games.

“Liam Cooper our captain loves rugby league knows a lot about Rohan and his team,” Marsch said.

“I know he’s been to matches. When we were in Australia, he went to State of Origin – the third game there.

“Rohan and I were just talking about that and what an intense match that was.”

Marsch understands how seeing such brilliant, intense games can help inspire others.

“It’s about being the best that we can be and certainly when I watch State of Origin, and even Leeds’ run, you become attached to it but you’re also so impressed with the commitment and desire to be your best.”