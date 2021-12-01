Leeds Rhinos star signs new three-year deal

Richie Myler has signed a new three-year deal to remain at Leeds Rhinos until the end of 2024.

The 31-year-old initially moved to Headingley from Catalans Dragons in 2018, and helped the Rhinos to the Challenge Cup in 2020 with a Lance Todd Trophy-winning display at Wembley.

Myler, who has eight caps for England, has proven his value through his versatility, the halfback largely featuring at fullback over the past two seasons with success.

“I am really pleased to have got my new deal finalised and I am looking forward to the next three years,” said Myler, whose previous deal was due to run out at the end of the 2022 season.

“There is an incredible family atmosphere at the club and I can not wait to be part of what this group can achieve in the next few years.

“I have been fortunate to play for a number of clubs in my career but I feel like I have found a home here at Leeds.”

Head coach Richard Agar added: “He has settled into life at the Rhinos and I know he calls Leeds his home now and this is a just reward for his hard work and effort.”