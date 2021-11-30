Former Wigan Warriors player appointed Leigh Centurions assistant

Leigh Centurions have appointed former London Broncos and Wigan Warriors forward Tony Clubb as their new assistant coach.

Clubb, 34, retired at the end of last season after a 16-year playing career and has reunited with Adrian Lam, his former boss at Wigan.

Lam left the club after three seasons in charge at the end of 2021 and was appointed earlier this month as head coach at Championship side Leigh.

He has now brought Clubb, who earned England honours while with London and won a Grand Final, League Leaders’ Shield and World Club Challenge in his time at the Warriors, onto his backroom team.

“Once Lamy phoned me I was really excited about the opportunity and couldn’t wait to get started,” said Clubb. “I genuinely believe Leigh Centurions are a Super League club and with their fan base and facilities that’s where they belong.

“Working under Lamy will be fantastic. He’s a good coach and a good man. Once he’s coaching, he’s full-on and he will get the best out of the players here.

“We know that big things are expected of us this year and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Leigh Centurions head of rugby Chris Chester added: “Tony was an imposing figure in the Wigan dressing room and helped drive standards and values, and he will bring those qualities into his coaching career.

“He was highly rated for his work with the (Wigan) Under-19s and he’s such a really good, humble guy who knows how to get the best things out of players.”