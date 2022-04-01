Leeds Rhinos suffer ‘massive blow’ as star ruled out for three months

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman has been ruled out for twelve weeks after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

Newman has struggled with the issue since pre-season, initially picking up an injury in Leeds’ final friendly and missing the first three Super League rounds as a result.

The 22-year-old then aggravated the hamstring on his return to action at Wakefield Trinity at the beginning of March and has been on the sidelines again since.

Now Newman has had an operation to manage the problem and is set to be out for around another three months.

“It’s a massive blow because Harry is the type of player that you want to build Leeds Rhinos on,” said interim Rhinos head coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

“When you’re building cultures, Harry is the type of foundational character and player that you want.

“He’s world class, he’s come through the system, he’s super enthusiastic and it’s really disappointing.

“I think actually he’s a victim of his own physical success. His fast twitch muscle fibre is so strong it’s pulled itself apart.

“I wish he was in the side, not just because he’s world class but because of what he brings culturally and spiritually to this team. We’re missing him.”

Newman joins David Fusitu’a in having surgery, with the winger’s described as a “minor operation” and expected to be back in contention in a couple of weeks.