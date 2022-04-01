Salford Red Devils fullback Morgan Escaré makes loan move

Salford Red Devils fullback Morgan Escaré has joined Championship side Barrow Raiders on a short-term loan deal.

The French international has been on the periphery of Paul Rowley’s squad in Super League this season, failing to make an appearance so far.

He had a two-week loan spell at Wakefield Trinity last month, impressing in a defeat to Leeds Rhinos and a victory at Warrington Wolves.

Trinity have been weighing up another move for the player but would have been unable to bring him in this week anyway, as they are Salford’s opponents in Super League.

Former Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors player Escaré, 30, will instead spend the weekend with Barrow, who host Batley Bulldogs on Sunday.

“I’ve been with Wakefield for the last two weeks, and I enjoyed playing games,” he said.

“This weekend, I’ve come to Barrow [and] I’m going to enjoy my time at the club.

“I watch all of the Barrow games, and they’re a very good team. I’ll give the best of myself to Barrow and enjoy the game.”

Escaré is one of four players Salford have sent out on loan to Championship sides ahead of the weekend, with centre Matt Costello joining Newcastle Thunder on a deal for the remainder of the season.

Forward duo Jack Wells and Danny Addy, meanwhile, have both joined Widnes Vikings on two-week loans.