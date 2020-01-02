Leeds Rhinos in talks over surprise swoop for Bradford’s Rhys Evans

Super League side Leeds Rhinos look set to pull off a surprise signing after closing in on a deal to sign Bradford Bulls three-quarter Rhys Evans.

TotalRL understands that the 27-year-old, who is under contract with the Bulls for the 2020 season, has emerged as a target for Richard Agar’s side to boost their depth in the backs, with Evans’ versatility enabling him to cover in multiple positions for the Rhinos this year should they so require.

The Bulls have not indicated they would be willing to sell more of their contracted players after another difficult off-season for the Championship side, but they appear to be in a position to let Evans move on to Leeds in what will initially be a loan deal, with the prospect for a permanent arrangement further down the line.

However, in return, TotalRL has learned that a deal has been finalised for a number of promising youngsters to make the switch from the Rhinos to the Bulls for the 2020 season to boost their own ranks.

League Express revealed last month how such an arrangement was planned, and it is now understood that the likes of Sam Walters – who joined from Widnes last year and young prop Tom Holroyd are among the players who will sign for John Kear’s deal on loan deals in 2020.

The deal has not yet been completed, but both parties remain in discussions about the move for Evans – as well as several young Rhinos players.