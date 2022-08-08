Leeds Rhinos trio among eight Super League players banned by panel

Leeds Rhinos’ David Fusitu’a, Aidan Sezer and Rhyse Martin have all been suspended by the match review panel following their win over Salford Red Devils.

Fusitu’a and Sezer have been banned for two matches each, for a Grade C high tackle and Grade C trip respectively.

Martin will sit out one match – at Hull KR this Friday – for Grade A dangerous contact following a late hit.

Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts has received his fifth ban of the season, and will miss their next two fixtures for the Grade B dangerous contact that saw him sin binned in their loss at St Helens.

Curtis Sironen was also yellow carded in that game, for a Grade B high tackle, and the Saints man will also serve a two-match suspension.

Hull KR’s Korbin Sims has been banned for two games for Grade B other contrary behaviour in their win over Toulouse Olympique.

Will Pryce of Huddersfield Giants has been given a two-match suspension for a Grade B trip, part of the incident at the end of the first half of their home victory against Hull FC which saw the visitors’ Will Smith sin binned.

Also sitting out the next two matches will be Catalans Dragons’ Tiaki Chan, after a Grade C dangerous throw charge from their win at Wakefield Trinity.

Hull FC’s Jordan Lane and Hull KR’s Frankie Halton received Grade A dangerous contact charges but avoided a ban.