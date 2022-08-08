Long-serving North Wales Crusaders coach to step down

North Wales Crusaders head coach Anthony Murray will step down from his role at the end of the season.

Murray is in his second spell at the club, having served as assistant and then head coach between 2014 and 2016 before returning as boss in 2018.

After finishing third in League One last season, Crusaders are currently going even better this term with 14 wins from 17 matches putting them second in the table.

But Murray, who won the League One Coach of the Year award in 2021, will be leaving Colwyn Bay at the end of this campaign.

“It comes with a heavy heart that I’ve decided to step down at the end of the season,” said Murray, who coached Gloucestershire All Golds in between his two North Wales stints.

“Myself, Alan (Hadcroft) and the rest of the coaching staff would like to thank all the board members and sponsors for their support during our coaching journey with Crusaders.

“Our 18th man – our fantastic fans – have supported our journey since day one and, without the Crusaders family behind the coaching staff and players, we wouldn’t have had the success we’ve had over the last two seasons and before that.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have a fantastic coaching team around me who have worked tirelessly to create the right environment for our players to improve and succeed.

“My last but not least thanks go to our wonderful playing group. We have a special bunch of lads at Crusaders and we’ve loved coaching them, picking up some amazing victories and creating ever-lasting memories along the way.”