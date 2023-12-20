Leeds Rhinos-Wakefield Trinity clash to be streamed live for rugby league fans

LEEDS RHINOS have teamed up with Our League to offer Rugby League fans around the world the chance to watch the club’s traditional Boxing Day clash against Wakefield Trinity, live from AMT Headingley, kick off 11.30am.

The Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge will see Rohan Smith’s side take on Wakefield Trinity, with both sides fielding their new look squads for the 2024 season.

Leeds’ squad will include new signings Andy Ackers, Matt Frawley, Mickael Goudemand and Lachlan Miller, the club have confirmed.

For the second year running, the game will be streamed live on Our League with commentary from George Riley and a member of the Rhinos squad.

The game will be available to fans at a cost of £6.95 if booked before midnight on Christmas Day, or rise to £10 on the day of the game.

Coverage will start from 11.15am with build-up and team news beforehand.

