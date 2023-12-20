Ex-Wigan Warriors forward Morgan Smithies explains why he made Canberra Raiders move after Super League exit

FORMER Wigan Warriors forward Morgan Smithies has explained why he has made the move to Canberra Raiders after leaving Super League behind.

Smithies has Challenge Cup and Super League titles to his name as well as over 100 appearances under his belt for Wigan aged just 23, but he will be a member of the Green Machine in 2024 after penning a three-year deal with Canberra.

Now he has revealed why he made the move to the Australian capital.

Smithies said: “Winning the Grand Final in the season just gone, I felt like I’d won everything really back home apart from the World Club Challenge.

“When this opportunity came, I felt like it was one I had to take with both hands because they don’t come around too often.

“It’s a big opportunity because it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NRL, and I’ve got an opportunity now to do it.”

Smithies also explained how he believes he has evolved since making his debut in 2019.

“Over the past few years, I’ve tried to develop my game a little bit more. I’ve tried to improve my ball handling skills, add a bit more rugby into my game, and I felt like I have done that,” he said.

“I’ll just be trying to progress from there really, but training has been a good taster to know what it’s all about.

“I’ve been working pretty hard to get my fitness right and I know the boys have been ripping in as well.”

