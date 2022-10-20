Leeds Rhinos will NOT be signing Super League rival

IT’S been an incredibly busy afternoon for all those concerned with Super League.

Despite there being no Rugby League World Cup game, one club has taken centre stage today and that has been the Leigh Leopards.

Who? You may ask, well this afternoon the former Leigh Centurions rebranded to become the Leigh Leopards in an incredibly bold move by owner Derek Beaumont.

In doing so, the Lancashire club announced ten new signings all at once with the likes of Castleford Tigers star Gareth O’Brien and Leeds Rhinos man Zak Hardaker amongst those recruited by Beaumont, head of rugby Chris Chester and head coach Adrian Lam.

However, the Leopards also announced that Nene MacDonald will NOT be leaving the club, despite reports earlier in the season that the Papua New Guinea international was linked with a move to the Leeds Rhinos.

The Rhinos, of course, have one overseas quota spot left to use up with the departure of Bodene Thompson but that will not be MacDonald.

Nor will that quota spot be taken up by Huddersfield Giants centre Ricky Leutele who had also been linked with a move to Headingley.

That’s because Leutele will also be part of the new-look Leopards side ready to take Super League by storm in 2023.