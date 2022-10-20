Leigh Leopards unveil new striking leopard print Super League shirt

LEIGH Leopards have unveiled their new Super League shirt – and it’s fair to say it’s got people talking.

Dropping the name Centurions, Leigh unveiled their new brand this afternoon with owner Derek Beaumont transforming the club.

Now, the new shirt has been revealed…and it’s certainly acquired the attention of rugby league fans!

👕 𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙇𝙊𝙊𝙆 What do we think, Leigh fans?#Leythers 🔴 pic.twitter.com/c5XENR9imL — Leigh Leopards (@LeighRLFC_) October 20, 2022

Beaumont has certainly made an impression in Leigh’s new Super League era with the determination for all those concerned with the Lancashire club to not just make up the numbers, but to become a force to be reckoned with in the top tier.