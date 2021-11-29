Leeds Rhinos Women make double signing from Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos Women have confirmed the signings of Jasmine Earnshaw Cudjoe and Emma Lumley, who both join from Castleford Tigers.

Earnshaw Cudjoe, 22, signed for Castleford when they formed in 2016, and the Huddersfield-born hooker or halfback has featured in two Challenge Cup finals and a Grand Final.

London-born prop forward Lumley, 30, switched codes in 2017 when she joined the Tigers from Wasps, also playing in those three major finals and earning a spot in the England Performance Unit earlier this year.

“I am delighted to bring Jasmine and Emma to the Rhinos,” said Leeds head coach Lois Forsell. “They are two quality additions to our side and again this shows our intentions for next season.

“Jasmine brings great utility to the squad, I know that she can play at hooker and in the halves. She is a very passionate player and you can tell that she looks at the game and understands it well.

“Emma brings strength in depth to our forwards,” Forsell added of Lumley. “With Danika (Priim) retiring this year we lose a lot of leadership in that area and a great communicator and someone who led with their actions so we are looking at bringing Emma in to be that player who has got a senior head on her shoulders and will do really well for us in the middle of the park.”