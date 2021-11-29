Featherstone Rovers add Australian halfback

Featherstone Rovers have signed young Australian halfback Bayley Gill from Queensland outfit Mackay Cutters for the 2022 season.

Gill, who is the son of former London Broncos player Peter and was born in England, has played six times in the Intrust Cup, scoring one try.

He is expected to link up with Featherstone, who have strong promotion ambitions in the Championship having lost the Million Pound Game in the past two completed seasons, before the new season begins in late January.

Rovers boss Brian McDermott, who last week captured Joey Leilua, said: “Bayley has a strong pedigree in the Australian game and I’m sure his father Peter Gill who played plenty of Super League games for London Broncos has steered his career well thus far.

“Bayley is extremely keen to show his qualities to the British fans and I’m really pleased to give him this opportunity.”

Gill added: “I’m really excited to get over there and give it a crack, I was born in England when my father played there so it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.

“I’m looking forward to meeting up with the group to play my part in making that extra step towards Super League.”