Leeds Rhinos Women rocked by early departure of Sam Lisone’s partner back to Gold Coast Titans

Leeds Rhinos Women have been rocked with the news of an early departure, which could have repercussions for the men’s side.

The West Yorkshire club has confirmed that Georgia Hale will leave the club to join NRLW side Gold Coast Titans.

The 27-year-old hard joined the Rhinos this season and made her debut against York Valkyrie at Headingley, but the New Zealand international will now leave the club later this month to re-join the Titans.

Commenting on her decision Hale said: “I have really enjoyed my time and experiences with Leeds so far, but I’m so looking forward to coming home,” Hale said.

“I think sometimes you need to look at the bigger picture of life in general and to get to back near family and home comforts it just happens that the NRLW is the pull to get there, but I will be back at Leeds. My partner Sam Lisone is here and sees his future at the club and I am so in support of that. I really want to return and keep building my personal relationship with the club, but it’s just a personal endeavour that I really do want to chase in Australia.

“The girls have been so great at Leeds. The efforts that Lois puts around her squad is admirable and I have just been really fortunate to be a part of that and see the system she has in place. It’s just a shame that the distance between the New Zealand, Australia and England is so far apart and on a different time zone which makes it quite challenging.

“I have enjoyed my role at Leeds Rhinos Foundation and there is such a buy in from the community. When I have been into the schools there’s lots of interest from girls to play rugby and clubs are keen to have teams so those are the seeds you need to plant for what you want to grow and that’s the feel across the entire region. I think the girls game is in really good hands over here and will go from strength to strength.”

Leeds Rhinos head coach, Lois Forsell said: “We are obviously disappointed for Georgia to be leaving the club. She has been great in her time with us and it’s been really beneficial to have an international player of her quality in our squad and working with our young players.”

Hale’s last game for the Rhinos will be the double header against St Helens at Headingley on 26th May.