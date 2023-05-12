Relegation from Super League “could be a godsend” admits Wakefield Trinity CEO

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are enduring one of the toughest ever seasons in their Super League history.

Having never been relegated from the top flight since entering it in the late 1990s, the West Yorkshire side face the very real prospect of their stay in Super League being ended in 2023.

Those fears were compounded with a dismal 26-6 loss at the hands of Hull FC last night, with Trinity losing for the 12th time in a row this season.

Though relegation is often thought to be the be all and end all for a professional rugby league outfit, Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter – who himself will step down from his role at the end of the season – believes a drop down to the Championship could actually help the club prosper.

“We’ve always had a battling mentality here at Wakefield,” Carter said live on Sky Sports last night.

“That we will fight against the odds, show everyone what we can do, and I hope that will come to the fore for the rest of the season.”

Carter continued: “Sometimes you’ve got to take one step forward to take two steps back.

“If the worst does happen and absolutely I don’t want that to happen as we’re fighting to stay up, but if it does, it could be a godsend.

“We need to earn money out of this pitch, we’ve forecast to earn £100,000 a year out of this pitch, our forecast to earn out of the new stand is £500,000 a year.

“That would fuel us to spend up to salary cap and that has always been the ultimate aim.

“We are where we are, we’re fighting like hell to stay up but we have got plans in place if the worst happens, we do bounce back.”

Trinity have yet to register a win this season, with Halifax and London Broncos being the only two sides to win just one Super League all season in 2003 and 2014 respectively.