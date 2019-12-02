Leeds star has car stolen

Leeds Rhinos fullback Jack Walker has put a plea out on twitter after his car was stolen yesterday.

The car, which was stolen form the LS10 area of Leeds, is a red Ford, with number plate YF65 BYJ, and Walker has asked anyone who has seen the car to drop him a message.

My car has been stolen in the ls10 area please message me if you seen it or have any info! Reg plate YF65BYJ pic.twitter.com/EzoDTGlHGZ — Jack Walker (@JackWakka1) December 1, 2019

While his club side Leeds struggled to move away from the bottom of the table, Walker enjoyed a good season, monopolising the fullback role this year

The Leeds youngster scored nine tries, appearing 22 times in 2019 for the Rhinos and made his England Knights debut against Papua New Guinea in 2018.