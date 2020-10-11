Leeds youngster set for loan deal

Leeds Rhinos youngster Liam Tindall is attracting interest from Championship club Bradford Bulls with a view to a season-long loan in 2021.

The 18-year-old England Academy international recently made his Super League debut for the Rhinos, having been offered a three-year full-time contract with the club after impressing on their return to training following lockdown.

However, to further his development, Leeds are eyeing up a loan arrangement for the winger next season, with the Bulls interested in taking Tindall for the season.

The two West Yorkshire clubs have forged a strong relationship in the years since Bradford’s relegation from Super League, with a number of Rhinos players spending time on loan at Bradford, including current first-team regular Liam Sutcliffe.

And Tindall could be the next to follow, with a loan move across to the Bulls on the cards.

Meanwhile, League Express understands that fellow Rhinos youngster Muizz Mustapha’s loan to Hull Kingston Rovers in 2021 has been agreed.

League Express revealed several weeks ago that Mustapha was a target for the Robins, and it is now understood that the formalities have been concluded, with Mustapha making the move across Yorkshire next season.

