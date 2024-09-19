Legendary rugby league commentators Eddie and Stevo give their Super League Man of Steel choice

EDDIE and Stevo have given their verdict on who should be crowned 2024 Steve Prescott MBE Super League Man of Steel – and they have both agreed on the same player.

Eddie Hemmings and Mike ‘Stevo’ Stephenson have been involved in rugby league since the creation of the summer game back in 1996.

Over two decades worth of commentary and punditry and both men now enjoy their retirement, producing their own Eddie and Stevo podcast in which they talk about relevant topics in rugby league.

With the Super League Man of Steel award set to be given out in the near future, both Eddie and Stevo have named Hull KR star Mikey Lewis as their choice.

Hemmings said: “My outstanding young player would be Junior Nsemba, what a player he is developing into and he’s only 20 years of age.

“Then the big one, Marc Sneyd, Matt Dufty, they were right up there when the voting went secret a few weeks back.

“Here’s one from left field for you, Stevo, Mikey Lewis, Man of Steel. What do you think?”

Stevo agreed with his former commentary partner, saying: “I think you’re pretty close as he’s been the star of the show. I’ve always thought that whoever has been the star of the show throughout the season should get the top award.

“I think the influence of having one player on the field of play has been more effective to Rovers than any other team and he is my choice.

“I can’t believe that you and I have actually picked out the same guy.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast