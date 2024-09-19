Castleford Tigers’ Craig Lingard responds to assistant coach Scott Murrell speculation

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has responded to speculation that assistant coach Scott Murrell is being sought after by the Halifax Panthers.

Speculation surrounding Murrell’s future circulated amongst social media this week, with claims that the former Halifax, Hull KR and Keighley Cougars halfback had been sought after to become part of Liam Finn’s coaching staff in 2025.

However, though Lingard revealed – in his pre-match press conference ahead of Castleford’s clash against Huddersfield Giants – that Murrell had told the club of the approach, he did not expand any further.

“I think the best person to speak to about that is Scott,” Lingard said.

“Scott spoke to us about it but he is the best person to speak to about that. I don’t want to say anything pro or against any decision he has made.”

Murrell initially joined the Tigers in late 2022 as part of Lee Radford’s coaching staff, working alongside Radford and fellow assistant Andy Last.

He has since become an integral part of the Castleford set-up, working with Lingard and assistant Danny McGuire.

