Leigh and Wigan announce 23-Man Squads ahead of pre-season clash

As excitement builds in the lead up to the upcoming 2020 Rugby League season, last season’s Super League preliminary finalists Wigan Warriors face the short journey to Leigh Sports Village to take on neighbours Leigh Centurions.

The match will take place on Thursday 23rd January, 7:30pm kick off.

Leythers head coach John Duffy has selected a strong squad in preparation for his side’s opening Championship fixture away at Dewsbury Rams, featuring the well-travelled Jarrod Sammut, who made his switch to the Centurions after only a year at the DW Stadium.

Adrian Lam has put out a squad with a mix of youth and experience as he prepares to take one last look at the options available to him ahead of their opening Betfred Super League match against Warrington Wolves at the DW which no doubt will prove to be an intriguing encounter. The 23-man squad includes ex Leythers in Chris Hankinson, Joe Bullock and Mitch Clark. Dom Manfredi will also return to the side after a lengthy layoff, not playing for the Cherry and Whites since April 2019 due to a knee injury.

Leigh: Greg Mcnally, Ryan Ince, Iain Thornley, Junior Sa’u, Adam Higson, Ben Reynolds, Jarrod Sammut, Nathan Mason, Liam Hood, Mark Ioane, Ben Hellewell, Danny Addy, Matty Wildie, Jordan Thompson, Sam Brooks, Josh Woods, Tom Spencer, Martyn Ridyard, Nick Glohe, Craig Mullen, Callum Field, Brad Holroyd, Alex Gerrard.

Wigan: James Barran, Amir Bourouh, Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Mitch Clark, Joe Greenwood, Sam Halsall, Chris Hankinson, Umyla Hanley, Ethan Havard, Ben Holcroft, Ben Kilner, Dom Manfredi, James McDonnell, Kai Pearce-Paul, Max Roberts, Aiden Roden, Harry Rushton, Jake Shorrocks, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Cian Tyrer, Jack Wells.