Leigh Centurions confirm new head coach

Former Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam has been confirmed as the new head coach of Championship side Leigh Centurions.

Lam left Wigan at the end of the 2021 season after three years in charge, during which they lifted the League Leaders Shield in 2020.

Now he has been appointed at neighbours Leigh, who are preparing for life back in the Championship after relegation from Super League, and Lam has targeted a swift return to the top flight.

“I am really looking forward to the challenge and am excited to be involved,” said Lam, who is also Australia assistant coach behind Mal Meninga. “The target is for us to get promoted back into Super League.

“It’s a different level for me but I have the same expectations as I would have with a Super League club in that I want the club to do well.

“Leigh Centurions is a proud club and I am looking forward to being part of its history. I am also looking forward to learning all about the town and meeting everyone.”

Leigh director of rugby Chris Chester, who played alongside Lam at Wigan in the pair’s playing days, added: “Adrian’s signing is massive for the club and a real coup for us.”