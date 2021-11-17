Wigan Warriors make double signing

Wigan Warriors have announced the signing of Ramon Silva and the return to the club of Iain Thornley.

The arrival of 30-year-old back Thornley for his third spell has finally been confirmed, moving from relegated Leigh Centurions.

He started in Wigan’s academy and returned to make 45 appearances after a spell in rugby union, helping the Warriors to the double in 2013 before moving on to Hull KR, Catalans Dragons and Leigh.

Thornley has been joined at the DW Stadium by 20-year-old prop Silva, who signs from the London Broncos academy.

Silva was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, moving to the UK at the age of three and picking up Rugby League at 15.

Thornley said of re-joining: “I’m made up. I’m really excited and I can’t wait to get started. Wigan were really keen, and I was made up.

“It’s been a full circle for me. I started at Wigan when I was 11 years old, so it’s great to be back and see familiar faces. Being a Wigan lad, I can’t wait to represent the badge and shirt again.”

Silva said: “It’s the dream to sign for Wigan. I know a lot of people would do anything to get to where I am and have this opportunity. I’m very proud and thankful for the opportunity”

On the double signing, new Warriors head coach Matt Peet added: “Iain will bring competition across our backline. We believe his natural ability, combined with his determination, makes him a great fit for us. Personally, I am really excited to work with him.

“We have been tracking Ramon over the past couple of seasons and have been impressed by his work rate and physical attributes. We take pride in developing young players and feel that his character will be a great addition to the squad.”