Leigh Centurions secure Salford Red Devils halfback

Championship club Leigh Centurions have announced the signing of Ata Hingano from Salford Red Devils.

Halfback or hooker Hingano joined Salford midway through the 2021 season but it was confirmed last month that he would not be staying with the Super League outfit beyond the end of the campaign.

The 25-year-old, who previously played for New Zealand Warriors and Canberra Raiders in the NRL and is a Tongan international, has now been signed by Leigh and their new head coach Adrian Lam.

“I am really happy to be joining the club,” said Hingano. “It’s a great move for me and having met my teammates this morning we are all focussed on helping Leigh Centurions back into Super League.”

Leigh’s head of rugby Chris Chester added: “Ata is a great signing for us. He has experience of playing in the NRL and can cover halfback and hooker. He gives us some quality in the spine of the squad, and I am looking forward to working with him.”