Rugby League World Cup full schedule revealed

The full schedule for next year’s Rugby League World Cup has been released.

The tournament was rescheduled from 2021 to 2022 following the withdrawal of Australia and New Zealand, but all nations have committed to taking part next autumn.

All three finals will now be held in Manchester, with the wheelchair final taking place at Manchester Central on 18th November ahead of the double-header men’s and women’s finals at Old Trafford the following day.

Other changes include Wigan’s DW Stadium joining the list of host venues, and it will stage a double-header of a men’s quarter-final and England women’s group match against Canada.

Those changes come as a result of Liverpool’s Anfield and M&S Bank Arena now being unavailable.

There has also been a swap in venue for two men’s group fixtures, with the Australia v Fiji clash slated for the opening day (15th October) at Hull’s MKM Stadium now moved to Headingley in Leeds, while the New Zealand v Jamaica match on 22nd October moves in the other direction to be played in Hull rather than Leeds.

The men’s tournament begins on 15th October with England facing Samoa at St James’ Park in Newcastle, with the women’s competition starting with the hosts taking on Brazil at Headingley on 1st November and the wheelchair action starting on 3rd November with Spain and Norway at London’s Copper Box Arena.

Jon Dutton, the chief executive officer of RLWC2021, said: “We have achieved our objective in delivering minimal disruption to the existing 61-match schedule and I want to place on record my thanks to all those who have made it possible.

“Every host town and city who joined us on this journey remains involved and they will set the stage for the very best that the sport has to offer. There are world class, compelling matches, across all three tournaments at some of the most iconic venues across England.

“We are delighted to make tickets available to purchase again and supporters can now look forward to being part of this unique global event. With match dates and locations confirmed, the excitement will only intensify as we look to the horizon and the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup.”

The full schedule can be found at: https://www.rlwc2021.com/tournament/schedule