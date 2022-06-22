Leigh Centurions secure star player to new long-term contract

Leigh Centurions hooker Edwin Ipape has signed a three-year contract to stay with the Championship leaders until the end of 2025.

The 25-year-old has been a standout for Leigh since signing ahead of this season, particularly with his Ray French Award-winning display in the 1895 Cup final last month.

Ipape, a Papua New Guinea international, has scored six tries in 14 matches for the Centurions to date as they target a return to Super League.

“There was a lot of interest in him from Super League clubs and it was a priority of ours to get him signed up, which shows the indication of where we want to be in the future,” said Leigh head coach Adrian Lam.

“Securing players like Edwin Ipape in our side now and for the long-term certainly puts us in a great position.”

Ipape added: “To sign a three-year deal and get the security that comes with that is important for me.

“I want to find somewhere I can make a home and focus on my rugby – this contract allows me to do that.”