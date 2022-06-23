Rohan Smith reveals advice to Aidan Sezer ahead of Leeds Rhinos comeback

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith has urged Aidan Sezer “not to put too much on his own shoulders” when he returns to the team at St Helens.

The halfback will return from almost three months out with a groin injury when he starts in the Super League clash on Thursday night.

An off-season signing from Huddersfield Giants who struggled to find his top form before injury struck, Sezer will be playing under fellow Australian Smith for the first time since he took charge.

“We’re going to have a different spine, which is exciting but it can also take a bit of time to get flowing again,” said Smith.

“Sezer will play at St Helens. He’s in good condition, he’s had an excellent rehab.

“I’m just expecting him to be some himself, to do what he’s done for long period of time. You don’t forget how to do that when you’re injured.

“But I’ll also be urging him just to take his time, not to put too much on his own shoulders, just to get out there and help the team flow.”

Smith also had advice for Leeds forward James Bentley, who has had a cumulative suspension of nine matches already this year through three separate bans.

Bentley returns to contention to play his former side St Helens, in a first visit back to the Totally Wicked Stadium since his transfer for this season.

“James and I have been speaking about managing emotion and how to best execute it in the six weeks or so since I’ve been here so I don’t think it changes too much this week,” said Smith.

“Obviously he can’t control how the other team might try to poke him or annoy him but James understands he needs to be in control of himself and be himself, play hard and compete.”