Leigh Centurions sign former NRL and Super League player

Championship promotion contenders Leigh Centurions have signed prop Ben Nakubuwai from Norths Devils on a deal until the end of the season.

The Fijian international has played in both the NRL and Super League, having featured in 2017 for Gold Coast Titans before switching to Salford Red Devils.

Nakubuwai was a regular in two seasons at Salford, helping them reach the Grand Final in 2019, before winning the Queensland Cup with Norths last season under new Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith.

The 26-year-old joins a Leigh side pushing strongly for a quick return to Super League, having won eight of their first nine games of the season to trail only Featherstone Rovers.

“We have been tracking Ben for quite a while now and he is the sort of player that fits into the DNA that we want at this club moving forward,” said Leigh head coach Adrian Lam.

“He is a big body front-rower in size and shape and will bring his powerful, agile running ability as well as his aggressive defensive nature.

“He plays big minutes and is a player who will fit straight into the team and help out our forward pack.”