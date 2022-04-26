Championship Focus: Quentin Laulu Togaga’e continues to shine at 37 for Sheffield Eagles

Hats off to Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e!

The ex-Samoa international made the headlines last season, when he turned out alongside his son Phoenix for Keighley Cougars, the former scoring seven tries in twelve appearances before a knee problem cut his campaign short and the latter notching five in the same number of outings for the League One club.

While Phoenix, who recently turned 19, is now in Super League with Hull KR, Quentin, 37 and more commonly known as QLT, is fit again and on loan to Championship side Sheffield Eagles – and he is making a positive impression.

Long-serving coach Mark Aston knows QLT very well from his previous six seasons at Sheffield between 2011 and 2016, during which time the club made two Championship Grand Finals.

And when he lost his regular fullback Josh Guzdek to injury midway through last month, he turned to the Auckland-born ace, bringing him in on loan from Keighley, where he is under contract until the end of the season.

“We all know the quality and enthusiasm that QLT brings with him and we feel it’s a great move for the short term,” explained Aston at the time.

“He will always be remembered for his first stint with the club but we know he still has more to offer.

“The experience he has and the help he can give to some of the younger players within the squad will be invaluable.”

Meanwhile QLT commented: “It’s been a while but I’ve always had a soft spot for the club after spending so long here.

“I made a lot of great memories and it’s good to have an opportunity to come back on loan.

“The team has changed, but I do know a few of the lads, and obviously the coaching staff.

“I have stayed in touch with Tubbs (Aston) and I’ve been following the club.

“I’m grateful to come back, get a few games in and add value to this team with my playing ability but also try to make an impact on the young lads in the squad with the experience I have.”

QLT has been as good as his word and made the sixth appearance of his second Sheffield spell as Newcastle Thunder – one of his old clubs alongside Queensland Cup team Souths Logan Magpies, Toronto Wolfpack, Halifax and Castleford Tigers – were beaten 34-20 on Friday.

That game took place at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium as the Eagles await the first match at their new Olympic Legacy Park ground against Widnes Vikings in front of the Premier Sports cameras on Monday, May 23.

It was a third successive win and the fourth since he returned to Sheffield, who are through to the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup (a competition they won in 2019) after his double helped seal a 40-6 victory over Whitehaven at Featherstone.

QLT also crossed twice in the 44-6 league win at Whitehaven, his second Sheffield debut, and scored two more as London Broncos were seen off 30-10 at the Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster.

As well as Aston, QLT has been reunited with his old Eagles team-mate Simon Brown, the former stand-off who now operates alongside Aston, Keith Senior and Ged Corcoran on the coaching staff.

Brown and QLT played alongside each other as Sheffield made the Championship Grand Finals of 2011, when they lost 40-4 to Featherstone, and 2012, when they beat Rovers 20-16 back at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium, where QLT scored a try and Brown kicked two goals.

“QLT is a great player and a great person to have around the club,” Brown said.

“He has a touch of class which every team wants. He’s always on the end of moves.

“He may be getting on, but he still has that instinct and ability.”

Sheffield are now preparing for back-to-back trips to Leigh Centurions – in the league on Friday and the 1895 Cup on Sunday, May 8.

