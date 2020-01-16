Leigh Centurions sign former Widnes forward

Leigh Centurions have signed former Widnes Vikings prop Alex Gerrard.

The 28-year-old returns to England after a spell playing in the Queensland Cup with Mackay Cutters, where he headed after leaving Widnes at the end of 2018.

But Gerrard, who played 110 times for the Vikings between 2010 and 2018, has now returned to England and will link up with John Duffy’s squad.

Leigh Centurions head coach John Duffy said: “I actually know Alex from when I played at Widnes when he was coming through the Academy as a young lad. He has played so many games in Super League but decided to move to Australia and played in the Queensland Cup.

“He was offered the chance to trial in pre-season with the Gold Coast Titans. But he’s missing home and wants to come back.

“Alex actually trained with us last pre-season and got some fitness before heading for Australia. He’s a Lowton lad and he’ll enjoy getting out there in a Leigh shirt being local.

“He’s a steady head, a strong lad and has got some skill too. I think he’ll give us a lot of composure in the middle.”

Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont added: “I would like to thank Dave Peet for his assistance with this.

“When a player wants to return home it’s in everyone’s best interests for it to happen but it is always far from straightforward.

“When John Duffy approached me about Alex having been approached by him it was clear that the services of an agent would be necessary to make it happen and in time for him to be able to put himself in the mix for the pre-season warm-up match against Wigan Warriors.

“Dave kindly got straight onto it and within 24 hours had everything in place despite the difficulty of different time zones. I would like to thank him for his professionalism and dedication to making this happen and I would also like to thank Paul Stephenson of the Tweed Head Seagulls for working closely with Dave to enable him to complete the process within our time constraints.”