Leigh confirm Reynolds return

Leigh Centurions have confirmed the re-signing of halfback Ben Reynolds on a deal until the end of 2020.

The 25-year-old left the club to join Wakefield at the end of last season but has now returned after making six appearances for Trinity.

“I’m delighted to get Ben back on board at our club,” said head coach John Duffy.

“He’s a player who knows what it means to play for Leigh Centurions and he’s very vocal on the field.

“He’s someone who can get us around the pitch and hopefully add value and competition to the halves, a department where we’ve gone off the boil in recent weeks.

“I’ve coached against Ben in the last few years and he doesn’t take any prisoners. He’s a mixture of an old school and new school halfback and he knows the game.

“He knows he’s got to take his opportunity but everyone I’ve spoken to rates him highly. I’m looking forward to working with Ben and helping him to get to where he needs to be.”

Reynolds added: “I’m looking forward to playing with a lot of my old team-mates again and starting to enjoy my rugby again.

“At my age I want to play every week, not just six or seven games. I want to get the consistency back in my game and having met Duffs it’s easy to buy into what he’s building here.

“We’ve got the rest of the league fixtures to look forward to and we’ll be pushing towards the play-offs so it’s an exciting time to be back at Leigh. I’m delighted to be back and I’ll be doing my best to help the club achieve its goals and aspirations.”