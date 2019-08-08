Saints too good for under strength Wolves

St Helens defeated Warrington for a third time this season after powering to a 30-12 victory.

Young fullback Jack Welsby starred as Saints scored three second-half tries to secure a comfortable win over a Warrington side missing several key players.

Josh Charnley, Blake Austin, Daryl Clark and Mike Cooper were among the numerous absentees, with teenage halfback Riley Dean and Matty Smith handed debuts.

Warrington went ahead twice through scores for Jake Mamo and Josh Thewlis, but Saints were 12-10 ahead at the break thanks to converted tries from Kevin Naiqama and Jonny Lomax.

But Joseph Paulo scored early in the second-half, and further tries from Tommy Makinson and Matty Costello secured a comfortable win for Justin Holbrook’s side.

Warrington: Ratchford; Mamo, Burrell, Goodwin, Thewlis; Dean, M Smith; Walker, Hill, Akauola, Currie, Livett, Westwood. Subs: Murdoch-Masila, Tasi, Davis, L Johnson.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Naiqama, Costello, Grace; Lomax, Richardson; A Smith, Lees, Thompson, Peyroux, Taia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook. Subs: Paulo, Amor, Ashworth, Bentley.