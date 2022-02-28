Leigh hammer Widnes and draw Bradford Bulls in Challenge Cup fifth round

Leigh Centurions were far too strong for Widnes Vikings tonight in the fourth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup, with Adrian Lam’s side defeating their rivals 38-4 after leading 16 4 at half-time and scoring seven tries in all.

The Centurions were always too strong for their opponents, who are unbeaten at the top of the Betfred Championship and they will travel to Bradford Bulls in the fifth round of the Competition after the draw was made following tonight’s match, which was broadcast live on Premier Sports.

Joe Mellor led the Vikings as they stamped their authority on the game, with Australian fullback Caleb Aekins scoring three tries, including one effort over the length of the field when he fielded a Widnes bomb under pressure and broke clear of the defence.

In the fifth round draw there will be a Cumbrian derby, with Barrow drawn first out of the hat against Workington Town, while Featherstone Rovers will travel to Batley Bulldogs and North Wales Crusaders, the sole remaining League One club, will host Sheffield Eagles.

A second game in West Cumbria will see Whitehaven host York City Knights.

Leigh: 1 Caleb Aekins, Jy Hitchcox, 16 Ed Chamberlain, 19 Luis Roberts, 3 Keanan Brand, 6 Ben Reynolds, 7 Joe Mellor, 8 Adam Sidlow, 9 Aaron Smith, 13 Tom Amone, 11 Joe Wardle, 12 Sam Stone, 18 John Asiata; Subs: 10 Mark Ioane, 15 Ata Hingano, 17 Jacob Jones, 21 Edwin Ipape.

Tries: Aekins 3, Chamberlain, Brand, Stone, Hitchcox

Goals: Reynolds 5

Widnes: 20 Lloyd Roby, 2 Ollie Brookes, 18 Matt Fleming, 4 Steve Tyrer, 25 Brad Holroyd, 7 Matty Smith, 14 Joe Lyons, 16 Tyler Dupree, 9 Matty Fozard, 13 Kenny Baker, 19 Olly Davies, 11 Sam Wilde, 15 Aaron Brown, Subs: 10 Shane Grady, 12 Adam Lawton,24 Lewis Hulme, 27 Eribe Doro.

Tries: Holroyd

Betfred Challenge Cup Fifth Round Draw

Barrow Raiders v Workington Town

Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers

Whitehaven v York City Knights

Bradford Bulls v Leigh Centurions

North Wales Crusaders v Sheffield Eagles

Games to be played on the weekend of 12/13 March