Hull FC star signs new four-year deal

Hull FC forward Jordan Lane has signed a new contract to remain with the Super League club until the end of the 2025 season.

The 24-year-old has made more than 50 appearances for his hometown club since debuting in 2017 and has started all three of Hull’s matches so far this season, scoring two tries last weekend in victory over Salford Red Devils.

Lane’s deal was due to expire at the end of this season but he has now signed a three-year extension.

“Tying down my long-term future with the club is something I’m really pleased to do,” said Lane. “I feel like I’ll be coming into the prime of my career over the next few years and there’s no place I’d rather be playing than my boyhood club.

“I feel like I’ve come a long way since I signed my last contract in 2020 – being given the number thirteen jersey this season was a really proud moment for me and my family, and I want to continue to improve and develop throughout 2022 and beyond.

“My confidence has improved massively over the last couple of years, having been a regular name on the team sheet every week – Brett has shown a lot of faith in me to play my own game and that has really helped me continue to progress.”