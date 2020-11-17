Leigh land Wigan youngster

Leigh Centurions have completed the permanent signing of back Craig Mullen.

The youngster was on loan with the club from Wigan in 2020 but has now joined on a permanent basis.

“We had a really good group last season and I think that we’ve added to it, assembling a really strong squad,” said head coach John Duffy.

“We would have pushed hard for promotion last season had it not ended in the way that it did and I enjoyed being part of the group. We have a very competitive squad and there’s a lot more depth now which is something that makes you more hungry to succeed as a player.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season training and blowing off the cobwebs.

“Craig is someone with a big future in the game,” he explained. “We saw him develop so well in a short period of time last season and we’ve only seen glimpses of what I believe he is capable of. He is so versatile, able to play in a number of positions, and that’s something we will need during the course of the season.

“Craig is a nice kid and very popular within our group. During pre-season he was consistently the fittest in the group and I’m expecting him to push on again next year.”