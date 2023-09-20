Leigh Leopards’ Adrian Lam reveals he “would like to talk to” NRL star over potential Super League move

LEIGH LEOPARDS boss Adrian Lam has revealed he “would like to talk to” an NRL star over a potential move to Super League.

In recent weeks, the Leopards have been linked with a move for Dolphins halfback Anthony Milford by The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

Now Lam, although he hasn’t had contact with the playmaker, has hinted that he would like to see the 29-year-old move to Leigh.

“We haven’t signed or spoken to Anthony Milford so far this year,” Lam said. “It is a name that has popped up and I have had people contact me about him.

“He is a player I would like to talk to if I can get him here and make it work but I haven’t had contact with him.”

Lam was also asked about the future of Ben Reynolds, with the halfback linked with a move to Featherstone Rovers.

“We are still not complete about what we are after as a squad number, that is something we will discuss in the next week or so,” Lam continued.

“With Ben that is in Ben’s hands now in what happens with that and what happens moving forward. It isn’t too much different from our point of view.

“We are still trying to build and complete the squad.”

